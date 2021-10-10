How a recently promoted police officer turned out a robber, looted Rs 50 lakh with his gangster friends

An interesting crime involving a Delhi police officer siding with robbers has surfaced.

According to a report by HT, the cop, an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi police, was arrested last Friday for being a part of a robbery gang that carried out a robbery in Manesar on August 4.

The officer was posted with a special cell in Delhi but had been a part of the gang allied with Delhi-based gangster Vikas Lagarpuria.

He was undergoing training at a training centre in Delhi and was recently promoted as well, according to the report.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), the report added, said the ASI had confessed about being involved in several crimes including his connection with Lagarpuria and his gang, who was his village friend.

The arrested officer, as per the report, had taken Rs 15 lakh as his share of the robbery in Manesar. The robbers had broken into a flat and robbed Rs 50 lakh. The money was shared with the Delhi police officer and Lagarpuria.

The three gang members, identified as Dara Singh alias Dhare, Amit Alias Meeta and Abhinav Sharma, were arrested by the crime team of Sector 31 on October 1, following a shoot-out at Bajghera.

During questioning, the three allegedly pointed to the role of the Delhi cop, who was close to the gang and had taken a share of their loot.