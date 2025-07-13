How a Kashmiri edu-preneur helps youth crack competitive exams

Srinagar, July 12: Irfan Hyder, 29, stayed in New Delhi for years to prepare for competitive exams. Availing the benefits of a structured study environment, libraries, and access to resources, Hyder successfully cleared multiple exams.

After returning to his home in Magam, he was pained by the lack of similar facilities for local aspirants who are preparing for NEET, IAS, KAS, and other government recruitment tests.

It was then that he embarked on a mission to bring the same level of academic infrastructure and support to students in his community. That realization led him to establish the Study Zone Library in the heart of Magam — a modern study room that now hosts scores of dedicated students.

“The library offers high-speed internet, extended hours, and a peaceful atmosphere designed to foster concentration and consistency. It has proven incredibly productive for local youth. Many of our students have gone on to qualify for exams like the KAS and other competitive tests,” Hyder said, adding, “We also offer mentorship and guidance from those who’ve cleared prestigious exams — it’s more than just a place to sit and study.”

Not just in Magam, but scores of such study spaces have come up across Kashmir, where hundreds of students enrol themselves to realise their dreams.

Once limited to major urban centers, such facilities are now becoming common even in smaller towns like Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Pulwama.

Such is the demand for such study zones that many have started day and night shifts to cater to the demands of the students.

“We started this study lounge back in February. The response is immense as we get scores of students now from Baramulla. We have every facility like internet, cosy environment, and wide space for extended hours for students,” said Arfat Bashir, owner of Fajr Library- A study lounge.

Students also express satisfaction with such facilities. “ Studying for hours together becomes difficult at home, where the facilities are limited. So, this option of study zones is helping us a lot as we don’t get any distraction with hassle-free services to prepare for prestigious exams,” said Hilal Ahmad Bhat, a NEET aspirant.