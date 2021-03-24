House gutted in midnight blaze in Budgam village

Budgam: Two persons were injured while dousing flames after a residential house caught fire in Sozeith area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

An official said that a massive fire erupted in residential house of one Fayaz Ahmad Bhat during midnight and two locals received burnt injures when they tried to control the flames.

He identified the injured locals as Showkat Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Ahad Bhat residents of Sozieth and Narbal respectively.The official said that the cause of fire was not immediately known—(KNO)