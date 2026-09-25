House erupts as Omar moves Resolution demanding ‘Full Statehood’

Srinagar, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Friday after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resolution referred to the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile Assembly in 2000.

The resolution listed for consideration in the House, states that in addition to resolutions passed by the Assembly on June 26, 2000 and November 6, 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that the resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.

The reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution triggered objections from BJP members, who questioned why the issue of autonomy was being brought into the House.

Members from the National Conference, meanwhile, defended the position, maintaining that the party would continue to pursue what it considers the rights of Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference had included implementation of the 2000 autonomy resolution among its political commitments in its 2024 Assembly election manifesto.

The 2000 resolution had sought greater autonomy for the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and was subsequently discussed in Parliament (JKNS)