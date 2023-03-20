SRINAGAR: Hoteliers are staring at a bleak future as skyrocketing airfare and flight reduction have dealt a killer blow to the flow of budget tourists to Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 100 flights last year, the airlines have reduced the number of flights to 70 on the Srinagar circuit this year. What added a last nail in the coffin is the skyrocketing airfare.

Sample this: Top hotelier Adil Khan has been struggling to get a ticket from Delhi to Srinagar as the fare has suddenly touched Rs 13000. “I paid Rs 3500 for the Srinagar-Delhi ticket. The ticket from Delhi to Srinagar is now Rs 13000,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.

Khan, who is the senior vice-president of the Kashmir Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHARA), said budget tourists, who come for a few days just to visit Tulip garden and other urban attractions, are canceling their plans because of the soaring airfare.

“We have 50,000 beds in Srinagar. With double occupancy, it means we have a carrying capacity of one lakh people per day in our hotels. Most of the people who visit during this time of the year are budget tourists and employees who want to spend weekends in Srinagar. It is this class which gives us business. Airfares have gone through the roof. A trip to Dubai is cheaper than Srinagar. It is killing our tourism,” said Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, on average 12000 passengers travel to and fro in 68 flights at Srinagar airport. It is almost 3000 more passengers compared to the peak winter months – January and February.

“We had approached the crime branch some time ago because some travel agents hoard tickets. There is a truck between airlines and travel agents. They keep the tickets on hold and sell them at exorbitant rates at peak time. The government needs to put a cap on airfare. Otherwise, our sector will lose big time. We are currently losing out revenue of 3000 to 4000 rooms because of high airfare,” said Khan.

Director of Tourism Fazlul Habib told The Kashmir Monitor that they have already taken up the issue (skyrocketing airfare) with the concerned. “We have already taken up this issue. As far as flights are concerned, I need to check it up,” he said.

Director, Airport Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said 35 to 40 flights arrive at the airport daily. “We post details of flights arriving and departing from Srinagar airport daily on our Twitter handle,” he said.

Official figures reveal that 4.70 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in the first two months of this year. Last year, 26.7 lakh tourists visited Kashmir, which is the highest in 30 years.