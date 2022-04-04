Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has shortlisted eight firms to set up hospitals and medical colleges in the newly established Medi-City at Sempora, Kashmir.

Last year, the government approved two Medi-Cities in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 368 kanals of land have been earmarked for Sempora Medi-City, while 100 kanals have been identified in Miransahab Medi-City in Jammu.

Officials said Medi-cities will house medical colleges, hospitals, super specialty centers, nursing colleges, hospital management centers, dental colleges, ayurvedic colleges, medical education hubs, AYUSH centers, research centers, staff quarters, and guest houses.

Industries and Commerce department officials told The Kashmir Monitor that eight firms, which applied for setting up hospitals and medical colleges, have been given a go-ahead.

Five hospitals, two medical colleges, and one nursing training institute cum hospital will be set up in the first phase.

`Milli Trusts’ will set up a 1000- bedded Medical College with an investment of Rs 525.60 crore. They will generate 1548 jobs.

`Peaks- the Medicity’, will set up 1000 bed hospital with an investment of Rs 772.49.

Vitasta Hospitals, Trumbo Infrastructure, and Areesha Royal Hospital will invest Rs 82.79, Rs 603, and Rs 558.66 crore respectively.

Industries and Commerce has included Universal Healthcare Hospital, DVS Worldwide service, and Radiant Medicity Pvt Ltd to set up hospitals and medical colleges in the Medi-City.

Officials said they have received scores of applications for setting up hospitals and medical colleges in Sempora Medicity.

“The applications were placed before the 5th High-Level Land Allotment Committee meeting held on February 21, 2022, for discussion and decision. The committee after a threadbare discussion fixed the criteria for evaluation,” they said.

Medi-Cities aim at strengthening the health services in the Union Territory and supporting recovery and disaster resilience in calamity-prone areas by increasing the government’s capacity to promptly respond to emergency situations.

Director, Industries and Commerce, Mahmood Ahmad Shah told The Kashmir Monitor that the process of setting up Medi-City is underway. “Some proposals have already been received. Medi-City will be established very soon,” he said.