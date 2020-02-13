Lead Stories
Hospitals face shortage of vaccines to deal with swine flu
Srinagar, Feb 13: Hospitals across the valley are running short of vaccines for H1N1 influenza leaving both the staff and patients vulnerable to the deadly infection.
Fourteen patients were tested positive at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). Of whom three have been discharged after treatment. Eleven patients including five males and a child have been admitted to the hospital.
More than 750 people have been tested for H1N1 influenza at SKIMS since September 2019. Except 14, all have been tested negative for H1N1 strain.
An official at SMHS Hospital said 70 to 80 percent of the staffers have not been vaccinated since September when the suspected flu cases were tested.
“A good number of patients with viral infections are reporting to the hospitals nowadays. To make the matters worse, there is neither ample number of N95 masks nor sufficient medication available ,” the official said.
An official at Government Super Specialty Hospital, Srinagar, said limited number of vaccines is available at the facility. “A lot of the staffers have not been vaccinated because there is shortage of vaccines,” he said.
A senior female gynecologist at JLNM hospital, Rainawari, said they had neither been informed about the precautionary measures nor administered any vaccines.
“The expecting mothers are more susceptible to the virus. However, we have not been equipped,” she said.
The situation is worse in the district and sub-districts hospitals which also receive a good number of patients from high risk groups.
A senior doctor posted at sub-district hospital, Charisharief, said no staffer has been vaccinated in the hospital.
“None of the staffers at the hospital have been vaccinated. We have not been provided with any masks,” he said.
Surprisingly, there is no testing facility available at Pulwama district hospital.
“Only sample collection happens here. We later send them to the tertiary care hospitals for proper diagnosis,” said Dr Jameel, Medical Superintendent at the Pulwama district hospital.
Similarly, in Baramulla district hospital, four to five samples suspected of having H1N1 strains, were sent to SKIMS for tests.
“We have all the adequate vaccines and isolation kits available at the hospital,” said Dr Masood, Medical Superintendent at Baramulla district hospital.
GMC Principal, Srinagar Dr Parveiz Shah said that around 4000 vaccines have been procured in December last year.
“Besides vaccines, we have enough medicines, isolation kits, and personal protection gear available at the hospitals,” he said.
Director Health Kashmir, Sameer Mattoo said over 2,500 vaccines have been procured and administered to all the high risk groups in September.
“We are ready to tackle any adverse situation . The required equipment and medicines have been sent to the hospitals across the valley,” Mattoo said.
8-phase polls for vacant 12,500 panchayat seats from Mar 5: CEO
Jammu, Feb 13: Election to over 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in eight phases from March 5, the Union Territory’s Chief Electoral Officer Shailender Kumar said on Thursday.
Polling would be held from March 5 to March 20 and ballots would be used for casting votes, he said.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect will the announcement of the bypoll schedule.
After taking into consideration all relevant factors and inputs from various stakeholders, the Jammu and Kashmir election authority has prepared the schedule for the bypolls to panchayat halqas and panch wards. Issuance of the first notification would be on February 15, Kumar said.
The first phase of the bypolls will be held on March 5, followed by second on March 7, third on March 9, fourth on March 12, fifth on March 14, sixth on March 16, seventh on March 18 and last on March 20, he said.
As per the schedule, the elections would be held for 25 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 768 vacant Panch Constituencies of 21 blocks of Kupwara district, 148 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 2163 vacant Panch Constituencies of 26 blocks of Baramulla district, 45 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 603 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Bandipora district, 41 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 685 vacant Panch Constituencies of 7 blocks of Ganderbal district, 9 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 155 vacant Panch Constituencies of 4 blocks of Srinagar district, 157 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1941 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Budgam district, 151 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1437 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Pulwama district, 73 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 742 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Shopian district, 103 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 968 vacant Panch Constituencies of 8 blocks of Ganderbal district, vacant Panchayat Halqas and 685 vacant Panch Constituencies of 7 blocks of Kulgam district and 135 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1995 vacant Panch Constituencies of 16 blocks of Anantnag district. Thus, in Kashmir division elections to a total of 887 vacant Panchayat halqas and 11457 vacant Panch Constituencies of 128 blocks would be conducted.
In Jammu division, the elections would be held for 10 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 9 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Kishtwar district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 17 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Doda district, 10 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 19 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Ramban district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 15 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Udhampur district, 9 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 14 vacant Panch Constituencies of 12 blocks of Reasi district, 19 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 19 vacant Panch Constituencies of 19 blocks of Kathua district, 5 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 20 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Samba district, 15 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 25 vacant Panch Constituencies of 20 blocks of Jammu district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 26 vacant Panch Constituencies of 19 blocks of Rajouri district and 8 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 18 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Poonch district. Thus, in Jammu division elections to a total of 1011 vacant Panchayat halqas and 11639 vacant Panch Constituencies of 274 blocks would be conducted.
With the announcement of this schedule for conduct of Panchayat By-Elections, provisions of Model Code of Conduct have come into force with immediate effect. In this regard, control rooms have been established in all the districts for prompt action of any complaint.
According to schedule for holding Panchayat By-Elections 2020 in Panchayat Halqas and Panch Wards of J&K prepared by the Election Authority of J&K, for Phase-I the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 15-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 22-02-20, date of scrutiny would be 24-02-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 26-02-2020 while 05-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase-II the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 17-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 24-02-2020, date of scrutiny would be 25-02-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 27-02-2020 while 07-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase III, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 19-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 26-02-2020, date of scrutiny would be 27-02-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 29-02-2020 while 09-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase IV, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 22-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 29-02-2020, date of scrutiny would be 02-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 04-03-2020 while 12-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase V, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 24-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 02-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 03-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 05-03-2020 while 14-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase VI, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 26-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 04-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 05-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 07-03-2020 while 16-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase VII, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 28-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 06-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 07-03-2020, last date for withdrawalof candidature would be 09-03-2020 while 18-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase VIII, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 29-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 07-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 09-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 11-03-2020 while 20-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
The Polling Hours shall be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm while the counting of votes shall be taken up on the day of poll unless notified otherwise, followed by announcement of the results.
Funds availability notwithstanding; Depts fail to resume work on languishing projects
Srinagar, Feb 13: Despite being cleared for funding, several government departments have failed to restart work on the languishing developmental projects.
For the last one year, by Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC) has approved funding for 5000 projects which were languishing for years.
However, several government departments are yet to start work on these projects.
“There are at least 80 projects in Rural Development Department which were cleared by JKIDFC for funding. The department has made no progress to start work on these projects,” an official of Rural Development Department said.
The official said most of these pending works fall in Chenab belt of Jammu region.
Similarly, Roads and Buildings Department has also failed to make any progress on languishing projects despite approved by JKIDFC for the funding.
“Some of the projects like road widening and construction of roads are languishing for years. Despite availability of funds, Roads and Buildings Department, and Housing and Urban Development Department have failed to start work on over 50 projects which are languishing for years,” said an official.
Principal Secretary, Arun Mehta, who is also the chairman of JKIDFC, has expressed serious concern over delay in starting works.
“Mehta has raised the issue with secretaries of several departments to ensure that the work on the projects, cleared for funding by JKIDFC, is started immediately. Departmental heads have also been warned of action if they fail to start work on these projects,” an official of Finance Department said.
Principal Secretary Finance Department Arun Kumar Mehta has also directed departments to ensure geo-tagging of all the projects being implemented by the JKIDFC.
“With a view to ensure effective real-time monitoring of the projects being implemented by the JKIDFC, a geo-tagging facility has been created in JKIMS,” a government document says.
The nodal officers as per the documents have to take photographs either online or offline mode through the JKIMS portal
As per the directives, the departments shall not forward the invoices without ensuring that the photographs are uploaded in the manner prescribed to get real-time picture of the work done.
No infection detected: China returned scholar quarantined at SKIMS
Srinagar: A research scholar, who returned from Coronavirus-affected China, was on Thursday quarantined at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) as a precautionary measure.
Doctors attending on him said the patient, who has been pursuing PhD in China, returned from the neighboring country recently.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan told The Kashmir Monitor that the youth has been “immediately” quarantined as a precautionary measure.
“He has not been detected with any virus. Investigations are still on. There is nothing to worry about. He is stable,” he said.
Dr Jan said the south Kashmir boy, who is in his late twenties, will be discharged once investigations are over. “We are examining him. He will be discharged in two to three days,” he said.
Sources said a girl who was pursuing engineering in China was also taken to SKIMS for tests. “She was brought here in an ambulance. The girl’s tests were negative and she was discharged later,” they said.
Panic gripped SKIMS when the news regarding quarantining of China-returned south Kashmir youth spread. Sources said the youth also tried to escape.
Sources said Director Health Services also arrived at SKIMS with a team of officials to look into the matter.
“The ambulance in which the patient was brought to the hospital has been seized by the hospital authorities as a precautionary measure,” they said.
Sources said that the south Kashmir youth had arrived at Kolkata airport where he was also investigated and declared as “not infected”.
Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Sameer Matoo said they have sent the samples of the youth to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
“He is stable. We are sure that he is safe. As a precautionary measure we collected his samples and sent those to AIIMS New Delhi since we don’t have such facilities here,” he said.
Coronavirus has created a medical emergency across the world and so far 1300 deaths have been reported in China so far.
Centre has issued an advisory to test people returning from China at all airports of the country.