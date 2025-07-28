Hospital Chaos

Violence against doctors in India, including Jammu and Kashmir, has become a recurring and deeply troubling issue. Although there is a lack of comprehensive data tracking such cases, numerous incidents across the country reveal that assaults on medical professionals—often by patients’ attendants—continue to occur with disturbing frequency. In one recent case, a doctor at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar was slapped by a relative of a patient who died in the emergency ward. The video of the attack quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting widespread condemnation from healthcare workers and the public alike. The assault triggered protests from doctors, interns and hospital staff. While their outrage is understandable, questions soon arose about the impact of the strike on patients, many of whom were left without care. Health Minister Sakina Itoo responded to the situation with concern but criticized the mode of protest. Speaking at the hospital, she described the incident as extremely unfortunate and stressed that hospitals should never become sites of such confrontations. She acknowledged that wrongdoings should be dealt with firmly, but emphasised that there are established procedures and legal mechanisms for this purpose. In her view, shutting down health services as a form of protest is unjustified, especially when innocent patients are made to bear the brunt of these disruptions. She pointed out that many patients who had appointments or required immediate care were turned away, adding that such consequences are unfair to the public. The minister called for all disputes to be addressed within institutional and legal frameworks, including involvement of the police or departmental authorities when required. While she recognised the strain under which doctors often work, she urged them to uphold professionalism at all times, especially in dealing with patients and their families, who are often in distress. She also expressed concern over the limited statutory mechanisms to address medical negligence and called for the development of clear legal provisions to enable timely investigations and actions in such cases. To enhance transparency and build trust, she announced that the government would soon issue an order requiring doctors to wear clear identification indicating their name and specialty. This, she explained, would not only help patients feel more confident but also improve day-to-day operations within hospital settings. Additionally, a grievance cell will be established at the secretariat level, providing a formal platform for both patients and doctors to register their concerns. This move, she said, aims to strengthen communication and accountability within the healthcare system. To address the rising tide of violence against healthcare professionals, the government must enact and enforce a dedicated legal framework that treats assault on medical personnel as a non-bailable offence with swift and deterrent consequences. There is also a need to ensure adequate staffing and communication protocols in hospitals to reduce tensions arising from delays or lack of clarity. Regular sensitisation campaigns for the public, alongside training for hospital staff in conflict de-escalation, could help improve the doctor-patient dynamic. Moreover, real-time complaint redressal mechanisms, including helpdesks and security alert systems within hospitals, must be institutionalised.