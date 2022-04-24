“Allah is the best saviour” reads a viral video of a horrific accident in Kashmir in which a young girl miraculously escaped being crushed by an incoming speeding cab.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral and shows how lucky the girl was. In the video, a bunch of women and a small girl are seen standing on a small bridge over a ditch somewhere in Kashmir.

The women are seen stationary while the girl slowly loiters next to them. At the same time, a speeding cab which has seemingly lost control or its brakes have failed is seen coming toward them. The cab honks and falls right into the ditch but not before nearly taking the girl with it.

The women are astounded and cannot thank God enough for how the girl was saved from the near-death experience.

The women then call others to help those in the cab. It was not immediately known where the accident took place but given the persons in the background of the video are speaking Kashmiri, it is somewhere in the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video here