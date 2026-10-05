Hormuz to remain closed until US meets…: Iran

Tehran : Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States meets seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate amid the West Asia conflict.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in his speech at the Iranian Parliament, saying that the US had recently put forward proposals through a mediator, but that Iran’s position remained clear.

“The Americans have also become desperate in the face of the Iranian nation’s resistance and resistance. The Americans, who say otherwise in the media, have recently put forward some proposals through a mediator,” Ghalibaf said.

Ghalibaf said Iran would not accept what he described as unilateral demands from Washington and linked the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the fulfilment of seven conditions.

“But they must realise that the era of wasting time and dictating unilateral demands is over and the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and definite, and the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met,” he said.(ANI)