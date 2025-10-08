Hopes rekindle

















Early snowfall seems to have augured well for Kashmir tourism. Post-Pahlagam terror attack, the tourism sector has faced many headwinds. Before April 22, Kashmir was witnessing a massive tourist boom. More than 5,25 lakh tourists visited the valley in the first three months of 2025. This includes 5,14,845 domestic and 10,427 foreign tourists, giving a major push to the local economy and bringing smiles to people who depend on tourism for their livelihood. Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar hosted 8.55 lakh visitors from March 26 to April 24 this year. A record 2.35 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. Domestic tourist numbers shot up tenfold — from 25.19 lakh in 2020 to 2.35 crore in 2024. Foreign tourist arrivals also surged, jumping from just 5,317 in 2020 to 65,452 in 2024. The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government took many steps to revive tourism after the Pahalgam terror attack. It paid off to some extent, but could not reach the pre-April 22 level. Tourists arrived in batches, yet the momentum was missing. More than 3,000 foreign tourists have arrived in Kashmir over the past two months, which has sent a positive message across the country and abroad. Come autumn, India’s top travel associations launched a fresh initiative to revive tourism in Kashmir. Leading the charge is the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH). Tour companies are trying to instill confidence among tourists to increase footfall this winter. Hotel and other accommodation prices have been regulated, making trips to Kashmir more affordable. Rooms are available at reasonable rates, ensuring a comfortable stay for tourists. Like horticulture, tourism is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. This is the one sector that suffered the most in the last 30 years of terrorism. There was a time when Kashmir witnessed zero tourists. Visitors were afraid of coming to Kashmir, given the raging violence. Much water has flown down the Jhelum, and Kashmir is now peaceful on every count. Barring Pahalgam, there has been absolute calm in Kashmir. Thanks to the security forces and the LG administration, who have made a turnaround in the situation. Yet more needs to be done on the tourism front. The government needs to complement the efforts of tour operators so that tourism is put back on the rails. Tourism stakeholders have high hopes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. There is a need to debunk negativity about Kashmir across the nation. We need to pick up the threads again, so that the livelihood of lakhs of people can be saved.



