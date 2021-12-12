SpiceJet hopes to introduce drone delivery services soon, said the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh on Saturday.



Accordingly, the airline plans to introduce ‘SpiceXpress’ drone delivery service to strategically expand its logistics platform while building a unique supply chain competence.



It plans to introduce customised drones of different payloads including 0-5 kg, 5-10 kg and 10-25 kg which have the potential to change supply chain capabilities thereby making it more resilient and sustainable.



The airline initially plans to target mid mile drone deliveries while preparing for last mile deliveries in future.



Notably, SpiceXpress will focus on delivering vaccines, life-saving drugs and essential goods among others to the remotest and farthest corners of the country which is otherwise difficult to reach by the traditional means of transportations.



Furthermore, the airline’s initial outreach plan for its drone business encompasses 10 districts with over 150 locations with an aim to achieve over 25,000 deliveries per month.



It has partnered with Throttle Aerospace for more than 50 customised high-end drones while ‘Aeologic’ will provide the drone software management.



“We hope to introduce our drone delivery services soon. By inducting drones in the supply chain, SpiceJet’s logistics arm, SpiceXpress, will take a massive technological leap which will change the game for fast and cost-effective logistics in India,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet at the Gwalior Drone Mela.



“This will not just redefine the entire supply chain business but also offer a unique experience to the end consumer. With drones entering the logistics business, our fast emerging and growing e-commerce industry will be able to access the remotest corners of the country.”



Last year, a SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to DGCA for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations of remotely piloted aircraft in response to a DGCA notice inviting ‘Expression of Interest’.



“Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted formal permission by the regulator for conducting experimental BVLOS drone trials in May 2020,” the airline said.



“Throttle Aerospace has successfully completed 100 hours of testing based on the recommendations of the ‘BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee’.”





