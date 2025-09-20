Hope PM Will Announce Relief Package for J&K: CM Omar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir should result in a relief package for the people affected by recent damages.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, CM Omar said, “The loss has been immense, loss of lives, especially during the two yatras in Kishtwar and Katra, there has been loss of property also. Around 330 bridges have been washed away,” he said.

“CM Omar said, “More than 1500km of roads have been destroyed. Many government buildings have suffered losses, and crops have been destroyed. Our dry fruits have been destroyed.”

He said the state government has already assessed the damages and the matter will be raised with the Prime Minister during his visit.

“Seeing this, we hope that our loss is analysed and an adequate package is announced so that we can compensate for the losses suffered,” he said.

Omar added that he would place all these points before the Prime Minister personally and expressed hope that “he will give a good package for the people of J&K.” (KNC)