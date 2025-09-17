Hope PM Modi serves India till 2047: Ambani

Mumbai :Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, expressing a wish that he continue to serve India when the country turns 100 in 2047.

“It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100,” Ambani said in a video message.

“Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji. On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji,” he added.

Ambani also highlighted the symbolic connection between PM Modi’s Amrit Mahotsav and India’s Amrit Kal. “It is not a coincidence that Modi ji’s Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat’s Amrit Kal. It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100,” he said.