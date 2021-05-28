‘Hope he bails Kashmir out of economic crisis’: KCCI welcomes Mehta’s appointment as J&K’s Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday welcomed the appointment of new Chief Secretary of J&K Arun Kumar Mehta and bid farewell to his predecessor BVR Subrahmanyam for his new assignment in the Commerce Ministry.

KCCI president, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and General Secretary Farooq Amin hailed Mehta’s appointment and said they had “expectations and high hopes from the new Chief Secretary”.

A KCCI spokesperson said the appointment has come at a time when J&K is “going through an economic crisis triggered by successive lockdowns, and is reeling under pandemic lockdown”.

“We have full hope in the administrative capabilities of Arun Kumar Mehta to bail out Kashmir out of economic crisis,” he said.

“As Arun Kumar Mehta has more than three decades of experience in bureaucracy with key positions in J&K and Centre, the KCCI has expressed high hopes from his administrative acumen and experience,” the KCCI spokesperson added.

As previously he has held key positions in J&K as DC Baramulla, power secretary of Jammu and Kashmir before proceeding onto his central deputations.

“His tenure in Kashmir is remembered for his several initiatives like fast track development process to bringing accountability and transparency in governance,” the business chamber said.

Further, KCCI expressed “joy and hope at the appointment of BVR Subrahmanyam in the Commerce Ministry the KCCI”.

“We have high hopes with outgoing Chief Secretary as he will represent Kashmir at the Centre as he is aware of the economic situation in the UT of J&K,” the spokesperson added.