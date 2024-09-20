Home voting via postal ballot starts

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 19: Home voting via postal ballot for the Assembly election has officially begun today across all eight constituencies of District Srinagar, utilizing postal ballots to facilitate the voting process. This initiative is specifically aimed at enhancing electoral participation among voters aged 85 and older, as well as persons with 40% benchmark disability.

The Home Voting process will continue for three days, until September 21, 2024. Dedicated staff members, including polling personnel, micro-observers, and reserves, are deployed across various clusters in the constituencies. The district administration has identified a substantial number of eligible home voters ( AVSC & AVPD).

District Election Officer (DEO) Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to inclusivity, free, fair, and transparent elections stating, “We aim for 100% voter participation ensuring that every eligible individual exercise their franchise.

This process is conducted under the supervision of election observers from ECI and senior officials, with micro-observers in place to guarantee transparency and integrity. The administration remains steadfast in maintaining high standards of security and electoral integrity throughout this important initiative.