Holistic Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a slew of announcements at the Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir program in Srinagar on Thursday. The Prime Minister’s commitment to the comprehensive progress of Jammu and Kashmir was evident as he dedicated various initiatives aimed at transforming the agricultural and tourism sectors. One of the key highlights of the Prime Minister’s address was the dedication of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, a transformative initiative valued at approximately Rs 5000 crores. This program holds immense promise in revolutionising the agricultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir as it will empower farmers, enhance productivity and ensure food security. Through modern technologies, sustainable practices, and comprehensive support mechanisms, this initiative can usher in a new era of prosperity for the agrarian community in the region. Furthermore, the launch of multiple projects related to the tourism sector, with an investment exceeding Rs 1400 crore, underscores the government’s commitment to tapping into the immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism industry. Under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes, initiatives such as the ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ in Srinagar are set to enhance infrastructure, promote cultural heritage, and attract tourists from across the globe. These projects are not only instrumental in boosting the tourism sector but also in generating employment opportunities, stimulating economic growth, and exhibiting the rich cultural heritage of the region. In addition to these announcements, the Prime Minister also launched the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’, initiatives aimed at promoting domestic and international tourism, inculcating a sense of pride in India’s diverse attractions and encouraging citizens to explore the beauty and splendor of their own country. By utilizing the power of tourism, these campaigns have the potential to create a ripple effect, driving socio-economic development and strengthening national integration. Moreover, the announcement of tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme reflects the government’s innovative approach to destination management and development. By identifying and prioritizing key tourist destinations based on their unique attributes, potential, and challenges, this scheme seeks to unlock their full potential, enhance visitor experiences, and ensure sustainable growth in the tourism sector. The distribution of appointment orders to approximately 1000 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir underscores the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, employment generation, and administrative efficiency. By providing opportunities for meaningful employment, the government is boosting the potential of the youth as catalysts for change and progress in the region. Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including women achievers, lakhpati didis, farmers, and entrepreneurs, highlights the human-centric approach of the government towards governance. By engaging directly with the beneficiaries and understanding their needs, aspirations, and challenges, the government can fine-tune its policies, programs, and initiatives to better serve the people and ensure inclusive development. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir program reflects a holistic vision for the region’s development, encompassing agriculture, tourism, youth empowerment and inclusive growth.