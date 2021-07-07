Hokarsar to Sarband: J&K govt approves Rs 3.7 crore action plan to save 19 historic lakes, water bodies

Srinagar: Waking up to pollution and rampant encroachments, Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an environmental action plan to restore 19 lakes and water bodies in Srinagar city.

Estimated to cost Rs 3.7 crore, the project envisages desilting, de-weeding, strengthening embankments, and banning the disposal of waste into water bodies.

Experts have zeroed in on seven thematic areas to revive the water bodies. Those include waste management plan, water quality management plan, domestic sewage management plan, industrial waste management plan, air quality management plan, mining activity management plan, and noise pollution management plan

Preliminary reports have revealed that 12 out of 19 water bodies have almost dried up. Officials said it requires a proper action plan to restore their glory.

Silting, growth of weeds and poor embankments are some of the major problems in the Hokersar wetland. The administration has estimated a tentative cost of Rs 10 lakhs for restoring the water body.

Around Rs, 20 lakh have been earmarked for Marsar Lake. For Khushalsar and Gilsar, the administration has earmarked Rs 50 lakhs. As per the action plan, Rs one crore has been earmarked for Dal and Anchar lakes.

The action plan highlights problems of marshy land and silting in Baba Demb and Sarband reservoir for which Rs 50 lakhs and 30 lakhs have been earmarked respectively.

Under the action plan, Rs 43.5 Lakhs have been earmarked for the restoration of 12 water bodies that have almost dried up. These include Sumbalar Tachi, Parinag Chhaterhama, Nishat Temple Nag, Checki Dara, Ishber Astan, Kachrinag Ishber, water bodies of Ishber Kral Mohalla, Drang Mohalla Ishber, Paltan Gan Wadi, Zewan Payeen, Darnar Nag, Mokdam Mohalla Zewan.

The administration has identified the problem of silting in Mucharnag and Rs 5 lakhs have been estimated for its restoration.

As per the environmental plan, the current environmental status in district Srinagar is within safe limits.

The administration in the plan highlighted that the entire preservation and conservation cannot be done only at the administration level and requires public participation and behavioral changes to achieve the target of clean environment.