Hoist national flag on all govt buildings in Anantnag within 15 days: DC to officers

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla on Friday issued a circular for hoisting of National Flag on all government buildings and offices across the district within 15 days.

“In pursuance of the part Ill of the Code, it is impressed upon all District/ Sectoral Heads / Tehsil/ Block level officers to ensure that National Flag is flown on all Government offices/buildings across the district within 15 days positively,” the order issued by Singla reads.

“The Government of India, to bring awareness amongst the people and also in the organizations/ agencies of the government. In regard to laws practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag has defined a Flag Code of India, 2002.For the sake of convenience, Flag Code of India,2002, has been divided into three parts Part Of the Code contains general description of the National Flag, Part II of the Code is devoted to the display of the Halona Flag by the members of public, private organization, education,” the order further reads.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner office Jammu has asked all the Deputy Commissioners and Heads of the Departments to implement the directions of Lieutenant Governor, J&K UT regarding hoisting of National flag on all the Government buildings within next fifteen days.

As per a communiqué by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the Deputy Commissioners/Divisional Heads of various Departments of Jammu Division have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, as per the provisions of Flag Code of India within next fifteen days, under intimation to the Div com office.