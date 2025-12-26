HM to inaugurate ‘Anti-Terror Conference’ today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 2-day ‘Anti-Terror Conference’ in New Delhi on Friday.

The conference, shaped under PM Narendra Modi’s vision of zero tolerance for terror, is being organized by the National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Notably, the annual conference has become a platform for brainstorming India’s next-generation strategies to counter emerging threats. “The conference is a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal, and forensic experts; and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism,” said an official.

He said, “The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing formal and informal channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of ‘Whole of the Government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.”

“The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference aim to share experiences and good practices across law enforcement agencies in addressing counter-terrorism (CT) issues and lessons from terror investigations,” the official said, adding, “The conference includes sessions on collecting evidence from foreign jurisdictions, digital forensics and data analysis in CT investigations, effective trial management, addressing radicalisation, espionage, and emerging hybrid threats to national security, among other topics related to terrorism.

Additionally, sessions on disrupting terror financing networks—tools, techniques, and case learnings—as well as creating future-ready CT strategies and building institutional capacities to address emerging national security issues have been incorporated.”

The conference will be attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics, technology etc. (KNO)