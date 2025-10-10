HM reaffirms centre’s resolve for terror-free J&K

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi today to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha; the Union Home Secretary; the Director, Intelligence Bureau; the Chief of Army Staff; the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir; the Directors General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs); and senior officers from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi Government’s unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He said that due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled.

Shah also assured that all necessary resources will continue to be provided to sustain these efforts. Union Home Minister also said that our security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region.

Amit Shah appreciated the steps taken by the Union Territory administration and security agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack, which have helped strengthen the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister emphasized the vital role of all security agencies in working in a coordinated and vigilant manner to eliminate terrorism from the region.

He further said that with the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.