HM promises J&K statehood ‘at appropriate time’

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said statehood for Jammu and Kashmir will be restored “at an appropriate time” and promised a “good resolution” of demands raised by people in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Speaking at a media conclave in Patna, Shah said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved since the abrogation of Article 370. “This is a qualitative change. Terror‑infested Jammu and Kashmir has taken a U‑turn — no local terrorist has been recruited in the last nine months,” he said, adding that residents now feel they “belong to the entire country and the entire country belongs to them.”

Shah said democracy has been restored in the region, noting that panchayat and municipal polls and legislative assembly elections have taken place, and that Rajya Sabha elections will be held “at some time.”

Responding to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s remark that a “gulf” remains between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi over the delay in restoring statehood, Shah said Abdullah’s comments may reflect “political compulsions” but reiterated that statehood would be reinstated after consultations with him.

On Ladakh, Shah said the government is in talks with committees from Leh and Kargil and urged people to be patient, promising a “good resolution” of their legitimate demands. The reference appeared aimed at leadership groups such as the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Asked about the possible release of educator‑activist Sonam Wangchuk, who faces charges related to protests in Leh, Shah said he could not comment on an individual case. “The matter is before the court, which will decide on the basis of evidence,” he said.

Shah also outlined the government’s campaign against Maoist insurgency, accusing the ultraleft movement of keeping tribal areas undeveloped. He said that in the 11 years of the current government, about 600 Maoist camps have been dismantled, their finances curtailed and access to weapons blocked, and asserted, “Maoism will be completely wiped out by December 31, 2026.”