HM lauds J&K police probe into Delhi blast

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah A month after the Red Fort blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the explosion in Delhi happened with 40 kilograms of explosives, while three tonnes of explosives were recovered before they could detonate. Shah inaugurated the two-day ‘Anti-Terrorism Conference-2025’ here, organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

“The investigation of this entire network was carried out very effectively by all our agencies. The investigations into the Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are not examples of routine policing, but outstanding instances of watertight investigation. This also serves as a very significant example of how a constantly vigilant officer can save the country from such a massive crisis,” Shah said.

The two-day conference is being organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The Home Minister also unveiled NIA’s updated crime manual, Organised Crime Network Database and Lost/Looted and Recovered Weapon Database. The conference was attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary, Secretary R&AW, Director General of NIA and many other dignitaries. The conference is being attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics, technology etc.

In his address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of zero-tolerance against terrorism, this annual conference has become a platform to deal with emerging threats. He said that in the last 3 years, we have moved forward in the direction of making this conference an annual tradition. He said that this conference is not merely a forum for discussion, but actionable points emerge here, and the NIA along with all related agencies of the states continuously work throughout the year towards their implementation. As a result, we are succeeding in building a strong anti-terrorism grid across the country. He added that this conference is not just a medium to reiterate India’s resolve for security.

Amit Shah said that the objective of this conference is also to analyse all terrorist incidents that occurred in the country and the world in the past year, along with the intelligence received about them, and to enhance our counter-terrorism capabilities accordingly. He mentioned that the landscape of terrorism in the world is now changing due to the use of technology in terrorist incidents alongside technological advancements, and we too must prepare to prevent this. He said that it is the national responsibility of this conference to anticipate invisible future challenges and to prevent them.

Amit Shah said that today, three new initiatives have been launched here. The updated crime manual prepared by the NIA was released today. He requested all Director Generals of Police from the states to form a team in their respective states and ensure that they study this manual for investigation and prosecution purposes. He said that today, the weapons e-database has also been launched.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that the attack in Baisaran Valley was one that shook the entire country. Through this attack, the terrorists wanted to disrupt communal harmony in the country and deliver a blow to the new era of development and tourism that has begun in Kashmir. He said that based on extremely precise intelligence, our forces neutralized all three terrorists, delivering a stern message to Pakistan. He said that this is the first terrorist incident in which those who planned the terrorist act were punished by us through Operation Sindoor, and those who carried out the act with the weapons provided to them were neutralized through Operation Mahadev.

The Home Minister said that at both ends, the Government of India, the Indian security forces, and the people of India have given a strong and befitting reply to Pakistan’s terrorist masters through our security forces and intelligence agencies. He stated that our team has conducted a complete and successful investigation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which agencies around the world will study in the coming days. He said that the results of the investigation into the Pahalgam terrorist attack will put Pakistan in the dock on international platforms.

Union Home Minister said that we have established a new standard of coordination, cooperation, and communication among the DGP Conference, Security Strategy Conference, N-CORD meetings, and the Anti-Terror Conference. He said that we cannot view these four pillars in isolation; running through them as a common thread is the Anti-Terrorism Conference. He said that the NIA has worked very hard to create a common ATS structure and has sent it to the police forces of the states. He explained that when we establish a common ATS structure across the entire country, it provides us an opportunity for uniform preparation at every level.

A common ATS structure for the police across the country is extremely important, and all Director Generals of Police from the states should implement it as soon as possible. He said that all states’ ATS units should get into the habit of using NIDAAN and NATGRID. He said that using NIDAAN and NATGRID in investigations ensures that cases are not investigated in isolation, but also brings to light the invisible links in the cases. He emphasized that the use of NATGRID should be made mandatory in certain types of investigations, and the use of NIDAAN should be made mandatory in certain types of cases.