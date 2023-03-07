Srinagar : HK Hyundai has started the celebration for women’s day.

During the celebration we have provided the offers in both sales and services at our dealership for Women customers and have assured the gift hamper as a token of respect. Starting from the cake cutting ceremony and certificate distributions, even female staff of the dealership hailed the management of HK Hyundai for so much respect to the staff.

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. Our goal is to create awareness about gender-equality, women empowerment. It is about celebrating a woman’s success and raising awareness against gender bias and discrimination. Our dealership always remained equal to our staff members. We respect women modesty and privacy to create a feasible and secure work environment for female employees in our organization”, Said Umar Yaqoob Mir – Managing Director, HK Hyundai.

Ten values that guide International Women’s Day are Justice, Dignity, Hope, Equality, Collaboration, Tenacity, Appreciation and Respect. Hyundai India has started a online campaign on women’s day with hashtag #TheDriveWithin with a tagline Celebrating the women that drive India”, Said Khalid Mustafa, Manager Operations – HK Hyundai

Shakeel Ahmad (Manager Services) Said, “Complete dealership of HK Hyundai is covered by decorative balloons and flowers and warm welcome to the female employees was arranged. We cannot be complacent. We all should play our part in bringing gender parity and we wish a very Happy Women’s Day to all the ladies out there!