Historic Feat: 4 Girls from RISE Kashmir Secure 99+ Percentile in JEE Main

Srinagar, Kashmir: In a ground breaking achievement for the region, four young girls from

RISE, Kashmir’s leading educational institute, have each scored above the 99 percentile mark

in the JEE Main 2025. This marks the first time in Kashmir’s history that so many girls have

crossed this milestone together, signalling a powerful shift in the academic landscape of the

valley.

The achievers, Sadaf Mushtaq (99.50), Simrah Mir (99.39), Maleeha Haris (99.24), and

Azmat Wani (99.08), are now preparing for JEE Advanced, with dreams of making it to the

IITs, India’s most prestigious engineering institutions.

RISE, founded by three IITians, Mubeen Masudi (IIT Bombay), Imbesat Ahmad (IIT

Kharagpur), and Salman Shahid (IIT Kharagpur), has revolutionized the education sector in

Kashmir. What began as a small initiative to raise aspirations has now become a movement

that has transformed thousands of lives. RISE is known for delivering quality education, and

for mentoring students to achieve excellence in competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

“This is not just a proud moment for us at RISE, but for the entire Kashmir valley,”

said Salman Shahid, Co-founder of RISE and an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. “For years, we

have been striving to raise the aspirations of students here, and seeing four girls break into the

99+ percentile club in JEE Main is a dream come true. These girls are role models for

thousands. Their achievement is a celebration of hard work, talent, and what becomes

possible when opportunities meet determination.”

Mubeen Masudi, Co-founder of RISE and an alumnus of IIT Bombay, added, “This isn’t just

about academic numbers, it’s a cultural moment. For a long time, systemic and societal

barriers have limited the participation of girls in technical education in Kashmir. These four

young women have broken through. Their success will become part of the collective memory

of the valley and will inspire an entire generation of girls to dream fearlessly.”

Sadaf Mushtaq, the top scorer among them, expressed her joy:

“Coming from a place where girls pursuing engineering is still rare, this score means much

more than just numbers. It’s proof that we can dream big and compete at the national level.

RISE believed in us from day one, and I hope this inspires more girls in Kashmir to go after

their ambitions.”

Their journey is not just about numbers. It is about breaking stereotypes, shattering ceilings,

and leading a quiet revolution.