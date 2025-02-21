Achabal: The historic Achabal Garden spring, which had dried up for the first time in history, has now rejuvenated, returning to its original state.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the water flow has been fully restored.

Historic Achabal Spring Rejuvenates, Restored to Its Original Glory 4 Historic Achabal Spring Rejuvenates, Restored to Its Original Glory 5

“It is heartening to see the spring replenished. I believe it is due to prayers. Despite high temperatures and the absence of rain or snowfall in the Valley, this revival feels miraculous,” said a local resident.

Assistant Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Sub-Division Anantnag, Gowhar Hussain Ganie, stated that the water supply has been completely restored, and all pipelines are functioning smoothly.