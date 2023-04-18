Srinagar: Nazir Ahmad was barely 17 when he saw Kashmir’s rich culture being bulldozed.

With no means to reach out to the people with his message, he picked up a pen and started writing verses on the irreparable loss of Kashmir’s culture and history.

Within no time, he became famous. Nazir became Sagar Nazir after he released his first Ghazal Tche Loal Ber Ber Phurus Be Paanas in 2008, which has been repeatedly broadcasted on Radio Kashmir.

It was not heartbreak that inspired Sagar to write pathos. In fact, it was his village Chukar in Baramula district, which was facing the modernity onslaught.

“The village life during my childhood looked very beautiful and full of innocence. It pained me to see everything changing and hence I started writing about it. Tem Gaamuk Lukh Saad’e manish, Boi Aam Bae’r Bae’r Naadas are songs I typically dedicated to the village life,” he said.

Sagar, 36, has penned 26 books in the Kashmiri language.

From children’s literature to culture, his books have been widely appreciated by the literary circle of the valley.

In 2019, Sagar was nominated for Yuva Puruskar by Sahatya Akadmi for his literary contribution in promoting the Kashmiri Language.

Sagar gave up schooling in his 12th standard because the Kashmiri language was not being taught at the time.

“I was a regular listener to all the cultural programmes on Radio Kashmir. In 2005 I was awarded the best listeners award by the radio station. It encouraged me to completely understand our language and start writing on various subjects,” he said.

It was his first Kashmiri medium book Thaer Angnich, which made Sagar a household name and earned him a Sahitya Akademi award.

Later Sagar he authored Pehli Mohabbat, Zoon Mouj(children’s literature ), and Panjrich haer which were equally famous in literary circles.

“Since then, I didn’t stop. I always carry a pen and paper in my pocket and start writing on any subject that hits my mind,” he said.

He has penned down many hit Kashmiri songs which are being played on Radio Kashmir, Srinagar every now and then.

He has given many superhit Kashmiri songs like “Bang’e drayok Changi maa aakh’e,Che praran mouj cha’e,Rajih malyun,Mae Chu Chon muhabbat Yaad pewaan.”

He has also translated dozens of books including Aeneh te Anhar,Ashqich Wath,Bal ches praran,Machil khaab,Khaab,Loleh baag,kulyat-e-Makhmoor and Nooreh Wath.

Not just his own poetry, Sagar is also helping out other aspiring or lesser-known poets to compile their books.

“I help other poets to compile their books of poems by looking into grammar and other aspects. I also publish books of those poets who died and couldn’t publish it because of some reasons,” he said.

Sagar is also a recipient of the Sadiq Memorial Award 2017, and Youth Achievement Award 2018.