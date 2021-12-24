From fashion designers to actors and from singers to composers, the artists of India and Pakistan are demolishing the walls of hatred and bridging the gap.

This time, it was Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui to do the honors.

Adnan Siddiqui, who was in Dubai for Dubai Expo 2020, shared his fan moment on Instagram. Posting a selfie with Rahman, Siddiqui penned, “It was an evening not to be forgotten ever.”

Adnan shared how he had booked his flight back home on December 21 but then decided to stay back for Rahman’s live performance.

“I was supposed to fly back on December 21, stayed put another day only to see A R Rahman sahib perform live. Saw firsthand that beyond mass hysteria, which can be generated easily, lies massive respect in a way that people wait three hours for you to perform and then keep on standing through the show. He commands this much and more,” he said.

Adnan has worked in Bollywood earlier. He played the role of late Sri Devi’s husband in `Mom’.”It was a privilege to soak in his ethereal music. Live. His humility is as infectious as the melodies he creates. Not every day an international icon takes you backstage and introduces you to his crew. Not everyone can be A R Rahman,” he said

Not just artists from this side of the border, Indian singer Arijit Singh too, recently spoke in the favour of Pakistani musicians at a concert in Abu Dhabi. The Tum Hi Ho crooner surprised the crowd with a stand he took for Pakistani artists without caring much about the ‘controversy’ it would evoke back home.

Arijit took the center stage and started singing an Atif song, before taking a pause to say, “Now I will ask something controversial, why have we barred Pakistani songs? Atif Aslam and Shafqat Amanat Ali are two of my favorite singers and I don’t give a damn.”