`Hindi unites 140 crore Indians’

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said Hindi is not only a medium of communication but a symbol of pride, integrity, unity, and identity for us Indians.

He was addressing the youth during an event, “Hindi Rangmanch – Humari Bhasha, Humari Pehchaan” organized by Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor lauded the remarkable efforts of Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti towards the promotion of the official language Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that India is a multilingual country where 453 living languages are officially spoken, and among these 453 languages, Hindi has been the connecting link for 140 crore Indians. He asked the youth to maintain linguistic harmony and learn and respect other languages.

“In the last 75 years, Hindi has become the language that connects the country and our shared culture. During the freedom struggle, the Hindi language was considered the medium for exchanging sentiments of the entire country. Hindi is not only a medium of communication but is also a symbol of pride, integrity, unity, and identity for us Indians. It has played a very important role in weaving our diversity into the thread of unity. Our policy makers had stressed that there should be harmony between Hindi and other languages of the country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Along with Hindi, we should be proud of all our languages. Apart from our mother tongue, we should also learn other languages and spread the cultural and literary heritage of those languages,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Speaking about the discussion held in the Constituent Assembly on 14 September 1949, the Lieutenant Governor said that when the debate was going on in India on the selection of the official language, Hindi got the most support from those areas where Hindi was not spoken.

For our Freedom Fighters, Policy Makers, Hindi was linked to the identity of the nation. They saw Hindi as a thread of harmony, and it has further enriched the diversity present in our cultural heritage, he said.

He also appreciated the endeavours of the Culture Department and J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages to promote J&K’s linguistic heritage.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the students, teachers, and artists for their exceptional participation in a campaign launched by Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti in the month of June-July this year in four Kendriya Vidyalayas to generate interest in the Hindi language among students of classes 6th to 10th through various activities.

Principal Secretary Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma; Param Vir Chakra recipient (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Yadav; MD & CEO J&K Bank, Amitava Chatterjee; Deputy Commissioner, KVS, Jammu, Nagendra Goyal; National President Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti, Nasreen Ali Nidhi; senior officials, prominent literary personalities, heads of educational institutions and youth in large number were present.