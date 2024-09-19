Hindi Pakhwada commences at NIT Srinagar

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 19: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar marked the commencement of a 15-day-long Hindi Pakhwada 2024 celebration on Thursday. The event is being organized by the ‘Rajbhasha Cell,’ featuring a series of activities scheduled until September 29th.

The inaugural day featured a workshop for non-teaching staff, presided over by Devanand Das, Senior Translation Officer at the Ministry of Education, who served as the main resource person.

The workshop drew participation from Departmental Coordinators Rajbhasha Cell and registered Praveen employees of the Institute. Dr. Brajendra Singh Sengar, Dr. PK Yadav were the coordinators of the inaugural event.

Hindi Officer Dr. R. P. Shukla (Asst. Prof. CED), AR (Director’s Office | Legal) Mohammad Hazik and AR (Special Secretary to Director) Shahid Hamid and Hindi Anuvadak Dr. Sabzar Gani Batoo, NSS Coordinator, Dr. Jitendra Gurjar, Dr. Pravan Katiyar, Dr. Prabal Verma were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Das spoke on “Rajbhasha Neeti aur Hindi Ka Vyavaharik Anuprayog” and highlighted government’s policies and initiatives aimed at promoting Hindi as the official language.

“India is renowned for its diversity in culture, religion, beliefs, and languages. It is home to numerous languages spoken by different communities and sects. The beauty of our Constitution lies in the respect and value it affords to every language, not just Hindi. However, it is important to note that the primary focus remains on Hindi,” he said.