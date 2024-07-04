Hina Khan Smiles While Cutting Hair for Chemotherapy, Shares Inspiring Message

Actor Hina Khan is battling cancer. She shared the news with her fans just a few days back and she has been taking everyone along in her journey to battle the disease. Now, Hina has shared a video of her cutting her hair ahead of a chemotherapy session. The actor smiles as she takes the first step, breaking into tears later. Along with the video, she shared a note.

She shared the video on Instagram, along with a strong note. It read, “You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions (sic).”



“To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win (sic).”



Here is the video:

The note further read, “I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole. (sic).”



“I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it (sic).”

She also thanked all the people who have been supporting her in the journey, including her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

“Also this day couldn’t have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.. MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1And a big thank you to @dwyessh_hairwizard for coming all the way from Santacruz after his hectic day at his salon to make this as comfortable as possible.. loved the haircut Dwyessh Thank you and love you. May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious Plz Pray Pray Pray for me (sic),” she concluded.

Hina has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Since her diagnosis, Hina Khan has been posting motivational and inspirational content. She has received many messages from industry colleagues and fans wishing her a speedy recovery.