As India is witnessing festive season, it has become quite a task to get timely delivery of different stuff that we order online.

Different factors including application constraints, traffic on roads, overworked employees result in delays or often cancellations of online orders. Now a hilarious video, summing up the aforementioned conundrum, has surfaced where a man can be seen welcoming a food delivery boy with an aarti ki thali after waiting for almost an hour.

The amusing video has been shared on Instagram by a user, Sanjeev Kumar. “Getting your order despite ‘Dilli ka traffic’. Thank you Zomato,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

The man waiting outside the door to get his food item delivered at once start singing Kumar Sanu’s “Aayiye Aapka Intezaar Tha” song soon after noticing that the delivery guy had come with his order. He then put a tikka on the delivery boy’s forehead before receiving the food.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 2 million views besides over 2 lakh likes. The amazing gesture has left netizens in splits. Many are hailing the man for immense respect he gave to the delivery agent.