In a major setback to Muslim girl students who had filed a petition against schools not allowing them to wear Hijab, the Karnataka High Court today ruled that wearing of hijab was “not a part of Essential Religious Practice in Islamic faith” and thus, was not protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

A full bench of the High Court further held that prescription of school uniform by the State is a reasonable restriction the students’ rights under Article 25 and thus, the Government Order issued by the Karnataka government dated February 5 is not violative of their rights.

Accordingly, the Court has dismissed the petitions filed by Muslim girl students, challenging the action of a government PU colleges in denying their entry for wearing a hijab (headscarf).

Also read: Verdict in Karnataka Hijab row today: 10 points