Washington: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has come out in support of Iranian women who have been protesting over the death of Mahsa Amini.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahsa was arrested on September 13 as she was leaving a Tehran metro station with her brother and other relatives. She was arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict rules for women on wearing hijab headscarves and modest clothing. Mahsa was in a coma for three days, then died “of natural causes,” as the authorities claimed, but according to activists, the cause of her death was a fatal blow to the head.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed.”

She added, “I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves.”