Highway closure leaves hundreds stranded at Qazigund

Jammu, Aug 28: Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for the second consecutive day as the vital road link continues to be closed due to extensive damage at multiple locations. The closure has been caused by landslides and washouts triggered by continuous rainfall, leaving travellers and transporters stranded.

Eyewitnesses told that the highway, which serves as the lifeline connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has been witnessing long queues of stranded trucks, passenger vehicles, and private cars.

Drivers stranded at Qazigund said they have been stuck for three days, facing a lack of shelter and other hardships. They urged the authorities to speed up restoration work and clear the debris so that traffic movement can resume at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, traffic officials said, “Traffic is plying on Mughal road/SSG road as per advisory. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline; overtaking will cause congestion.”

However, the Jammu-Srinagar NHW is closed due to damage at several places between Jakheni and Chenani. People are advised not to undertake journeys on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW till the restoration work is completed and the surface is traffic-worthy. Sinthan road is also closed—(KNO)