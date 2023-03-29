Last year J&K has witnessed economic growth of 14.64% and tax revenue has shown growth of 31% .

The law and order situation has improved appreciably in J&K and this year highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K.

The Jammu and Kashmir has been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development. Most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K.

Under "My Youth My Pride, Har Din Khel Har Ek Kay Liye Khel" nearly 50 lakh youth have participated in different sports activities this year.

Under Digital J&K initiative, 445 online services are being provided through

e-UNNAT portal. 225 e-services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback on quality of service delivery. All the online services have been linked with Public Service Guarantee Act in J&K.

J&K is the first among States/Union Territories to have District Good Governance Index for assessing the public service delivery at district level. Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, Aspirational Block Development Programme and Aspirational Town Development Programme are the three new initiatives being implemented in J&K.

are the three new initiatives being implemented in J&K. Highest ever investment of Rs 1547.87 crore received during the last 10 months of this year. 500 start ups have come up during last 3 years.

Unemployment rate is marginally reduced; 33426 Posts have been referred to recruiting agencies. 25450 selections have been made including 2436 selections of J&K Bank Limited. Around 2,02,749 youth have been covered under various self-employment schemes and target is to cover 2,37,000 by end of current year. Next year around 3 lakh will be covered under all the self-employment schemes.

In 2018-19, 9228 works have been completed;

in 2019-20, 12637 works have been completed,

in 2020-21, 21943 have been completed,

In 2021-22, 50627 works have been completed and this year we expect 70,000 works to be completed. This is the paradigm shift in the pace of development in J&K over the last three to four years.

Road construction nearly doubled to 3200 kilometres against 1500-1600 Km in 2018.

Key Figures of Budget

Receipts:

1. Revenue Receipts: Rs.1,06,061 Crore

2. Capital Receipts: Rs.12, 439 Crore

Total Receipts Rs.1,18,500 Crore

Expenditure:

1. Revenue Expenditure: Rs.77, 009 Crore

2. Capital Expenditure: Rs. 41, 491 Crore

Total Expenditure Rs. 1,18, 500 Crore

Fiscal Parameters

Tax -GDP ratio: 8.82%

Capital Expenditure Contribution towards GDP: 18%

Expected Growth in GDP: 10%

Budget for FY 2023-24 is a Growth Oriented Budget

Budget Focus 2023-24

Good Governance Strengthening Grass-root Democracy Promoting Sustainable Agriculture Facilitating Investment & Industrial Growth Employment Generation Accelerating Development & Inclusive Growth Women Empowerment Social Inclusion Doubling GDP in next five years

Receipt & Expenditure Pattern (%age)

Rs.14069 Cr.

Administrative Sector

Rs.5023 Cr.

Rs.26013 Cr.

Revenue Expenditure

Rs.5386Cr.

EconomicSector

Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Central Grants

PMDP

ARM/Asset Monetization

Own Non-Tax

InfrastructureSector

Sectoral Allocation (Rs. in Cr.)

Rs.24580 Cr.

Social Sector

Capital Expenditure

Rs 8654 Cr.

Rs.1802 Cr.

Rs.32973 Cr.

E- Governance Initiatives

E-office to be extended in all offices.

Creation of online census management system

Intelligent ticketing management system by JKRTC.

Creation of e-invoice system of GST, GST Data Triangulation and transition of GST IN into GST PRIME.

Linking of e-way bill to FASTag and VAHAN.

Creation of single unique helpline in J&K.

E-bill system on PWOMAS to be extended to other Department.

Agriculture & Allied Sectors- Rs 3156 crore allocated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Mission:

A Holistic Agriculture Development plan to be rolled out, with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs 5012 crore over a period of next 5-years. Create additional job opportunities to 2,87,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors. 18,861 new business enterprises will be created over the period of next five years.

crore over a period of next 5-years. Create additional job opportunities to 2,87,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors. 18,861 new business enterprises will be created over the period of next five years. Further 67000 Metric Ton CA Storage Capacity to be created

Honey Production will be tripled over next 5 years

Trout and Carp production to be doubled over the next 05 years.

Milk production to reach 45 Lakh MTs from 25 Lakh MTs over next 05 years.

Support for development of High Density Nurseries for Private and Public entities.

Health and Wellness- Rs 2094 crore allocated

Full implementation of Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) norms to cover infrastructure deficit under Health Sector.

Reinforce Anaemia MUKT J&K

100% Screening of Non Communicable Diseases.

Health screening at Panchayat level.

100% screening of school children

Tribal ASHAs and Mobile Medical Units for Tribal Areas.

Establishment of 25 Urban health & Wellness Centres and 57 Block Public Units

Rural and Urban Development- Rs 7097 crore allocated

Implementation of Aspirational Panchayat Development programme and Aspirational Town Development programme.

SWACHH GAON AUR SWACHH SHAHR:

All the villages and ULBs will be declared Open Defecation Free plus status (ODF plus)

2420 Amrit Sarovars already completed, remaining to be completed by 15th August, 2023

10,000 further SHGs to be formed.

1500 new Panchayat Ghars to be constructed under “Har Panchayat-Panchayat Ghar “initiative .

. 40,000 new houses for houseless families under PMAY-G

18934 dwelling units to be completed under PMAY-U

New 87,350 IHHLs and 2500 CSCs to be constructed.

Sewage Management of Dal Lake to be accomplished.

89.83 MLD STPs to be installed benefitting 6, 20,565 people.

Rs 1313 crore provided for PRIs and ULBs

Rs 271.25 crore for DDCs/BDCs

Elevated light Metro Rail in Capital Cities of Jammu and Kashmir to be rolled out.

New Townships and Housing Colonies to be established for economically weaker sections /low income group/Middle Income group at Jammu and Srinagar.

Establishment of Ladies HAAT and Ladies Exclusive Markets in Jammu, Srinagar and other Major Towns.

Creation of EKTA Malls

Promotion of circular economy.

Scheme for disposal of electronic waste.

Rs 50 crore under Samridh Seema Yojina for development of Border Areas

Education- Rs 1522 crore allocated

Full implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)

Saturating Kindergartens: 2000 Kindergartens are proposed to be established during 2023-24 for providing quality pre-primary education.

2000 Kindergartens are proposed to be established during 2023-24 for providing quality pre-primary education. Samarth “ERP eGov Suite”, will be fully implemented in 2023-24.

Drinking water facility and gender based toilet facility in all the Schools.

Yoga Training for all the students to be introduced as part of co-curricular activities.

188 virtual reality labs and 40 robotic labs to be established.

10 residential schools to be established with preference to tribal students and students from weaker sections.

1000 smart class rooms with LCD and high speed internet connectivity to be established.

Industry- Rs 742 crore allocated

29 new projects for development of industrial estates during 2023-24.

Quality certification with branding under Handloom and Handicraft sector.

Setting up of Medicities in Jammu and Srinagar.

1500 Units to be covered under J&K REGP with employment to 9000 persons.

One district one product to be promoted and Districts to be developed as fulcrum of export.

Tie-up of MSMEs with E-Commerce Platforms.

MSME Policy to be notified

Reducing compliances on “Ease of Living” and “Ease of Doing Business”.

Full implementation of Gati Shakti.

Creation of export hubs

QR Code and GI tag of handloom and Handicraft products to be promoted.

Employment and Skill Mission- Rs 200 crore for Mission Youth, Rs 133 crore for Self Employment and Skill

Vacant posts to be filled on fast track basis

Target to cover 3 lakh youth under various self-employment schemes in 2023-24.

Creation of Skill Hubs.

Skill loans from J&K Bank for aspiring candidates.

Up skilling of Youth through Youth Clubs

Training workshop on wheels to be introduced.

Establishment of 06 model career centres.

Road Connectivity- Over Rs 4000 crore allocated

6000 Kilometers of black-topping of road length targeted for 2023-24.

353 new projects under NABARD

Completion of 60 new bridges.

Passing Bays at all major roads.

Key roads to be developed as part of G20 summit meetings

Safety audit of bridges having completed 10 years.

Road to every village.

Water to every household- Rs 5500 crore allocated for 2023-24

All 18.36 Lakh households of Jammu and Kashmir to have Functional Household Tap connections by 2023-24 under JJM.

Tawi Barrage to be completed in 2023-24.

60 water supply schemes to be completed.

Implementation of Jehlum Flood Management Part B

Desilting of irrigation canals with timelines.

Online billing for water consumers on monthly basis

Power- Rs 1965 crore allocated

100 % consumer metering by 2024-25

Capacity addition of 854 MVA at 132 KV level and 1300 MVA at 220 KV level.

Addition of length of HT/LT network by 1324 kms.

Underground cabling at Nunwan for reliable power supply to Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji.

Grid connectivity to Gurez and underground cabling for ensuring power supply to Sonamarg in winters.

Reduction in Transformer Damage rate

Power Generation capacity to be doubled in 3 years with more than 3000 MW Capacity addition.

Construction of 540 MW KWAR HEP to commence in 2023-24.

Tourism Mission- Rs 447 crore allocated

75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural/heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed for economic gain of tourism industry

Promotion of Film Tourism.

Preservation and promotion of heritage sites and promotion of traditional & cultural festivals.

Conservation/Development of Sufi/ Religious circuits.

Heritage site of Shergari complex and old SPS museum to be restored.

Development of Water Parks at Jammuand Srinagar.

Abhinav Theatre at Jammu and Tagore hall at Srinagar to be upgraded.

Introduction of Caravan Tourism.

Water sports activities at Dal, Wular, Mansar and Bhagliyar Dam site.

Fort at Samba, Naristan Tral, Hari Parbat at Srinagar and General Zorawar Singh palace at Reasi to be refurbished.

Sports- Rs 145 crore allocated

Around 70 Lakh youth to participate in different sports activities during 2023-24.

High performance centres to be established in Fencing, Wushu and Gymnastics.

Cricket, Football, Volley Ball and Wushu academies to be established.

Yoga centres at Moulana Azad Stadium Jammu and Bakshi Stadium Srinagar to be established.

25 national events to be hosted in different sports events under “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat” Abhiyan.

Women participation in sports and para athletics to be encouraged.

Social Security, Tribal Welfare and Relief/Rehabilitation

Rs 1246 crore for Old Age/widow/Disability pension, Rs 245 crore for Ladli Beti scheme and Rs 80 crore for Marriage Assistance scheme

Rs 447 crore for Tribal Development

Scholarship to 1, 24,300 pre-matric students belonging to SC/OBC/EBC and Physically challenged categories.

District Disability Rehabilitation Centers (DDRC) to be established in all 20 districts, imparting of training for specially abled persons.

Creation of Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) – Mahila Shakti Kendras

Establishment of GPS enabled women helpline.

Construction of working women hostels.

Introduction of buses and pink taxies for women.

Women only bus drivers and conductors to be introduced.

24 ST and Gujjar / Bakerwal hostels to be completed.

07 transitaccommodations for nomadic population to be established.

Market linkage and transport facilities to tribal families for the seasonal migration of their goods and cattle.

Rs 400 crore provided for construction of transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees to be provided. Further 1984 transit accommodations to be completed in 2023-24.

provided for construction of transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees to be provided. Further 1984 transit accommodations to be completed in 2023-24. Remaining posts of 355 out 6000 posts under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants to be filled (Rs 309 crore provided for salaries).

Cash assistance and food grains for Kashmiri/ Jammu Migrants to continue (Rs 393 crore allocated)

Forestry and Environment- Rs 508 crore allocated including CAMPA

1.50 crore saplings are targeted to be planted

4290 Village Panchayats to be covered under “Har Gaon Hariyali” plantation drive.

Jambu Zoo will be ready and thrown open shortly.

“Plastic Free Forests” initiative, as a campaign

PARIVESH 2 to be implemented

Science and Technology- Rs 110 crore allocated

9000 solar agriculture pumps to be installed under PM-KUSUM

80 MW roof top solar power plants to be installed at Jammu and 3 MW at Srinagar.

Demonstration farms of aromatic and medicinal plants to be established.

Grid connected roof top solar power plants to be installed in all the Government buildings in a phased manner.

Construction of Energy Bhawan at Jammu to be completed.

Subsidy scheme for installation of roof top solar power plants in domestic sector.

Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs- Rs 391 crore allocated

Digitisation of store inventory and complete implementation of supply chain management to ensure timely distribution of food grains.

Implementation of e-rupee in deliverance of Public Distribution System.

Cooperatives- Rs 25 crore allocated

Restructuring of cooperative banks.

Digitalisation and compilation of data of all cooperative societies in data base management system.

80 new food processing units to be set up and made functional.

Establishment of women Led Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Cooperative Societies members to be saturated with Artisan Credit Cards.

Police Welfare-Rs 799 crore allocated

Construction of police housing colonies for police personnel.

Construction of 02 hostels for wards of Police Martyrs.

Construction of 02 hostels for wards of Armed Forces (Ex-servicemen).

Upgradation of police hospitals and police public schools.

Surveillance