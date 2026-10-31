‘Highest guarantee coverage’: J&K Bank gets CGTMSE Award

Srinagar, Oct 31: In recognition of its contribution to expanding access to collateral-free credit for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), J&K Bank has been honoured by the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for “Highest Guarantee Coverage (Number) in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh”.

Divisional Head (Rest of India) Riaz Ahmed Wani received the award on behalf of the Bank, accompanied by Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Kawoosa and Incharge GSGD (CHQ) Vikas Aithmia. The award was presented at the Member Lending Institutions (MLI) Felicitation Ceremony 2026, organised by CGTMSE in Mumbai, to honour the outstanding contribution of its MLIs towards widening access to collateral-free credit for MSEs.

Welcoming the recognition, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “We thank CGTMSE for recognizing the Bank’s efforts to widen access to enterprise credit in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. I congratulate our staff, particularly our colleagues in operations, whose diligence in processing proposals, securing guarantee coverage and supporting borrowers has been central to this achievement.”

Underscoring the strategic significance of guarantee-backed lending, he said, “Expanding access to collateral-free credit is strategically important for strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. CGTMSE coverage helps us support viable enterprises whose promoters may have the ability and commitment to build a business but lack collateral. By extending this support to more eligible entrepreneurs, we aim to encourage enterprise creation, support business expansion and generate employment across the region.”

“We will continue to deepen awareness of guarantee-backed credit and strengthen its delivery across our operational network so that more eligible micro and small enterprises can access the finance they need to establish, sustain and expand their businesses,” he added.

The recognition reinforces the Bank’s focus on using credit guarantee mechanisms to broaden formal credit access and support a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.