Highest daily spike in 2021: J&K reports 1,526 COVID-19 cases; 6 more die

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1526 new covid-19 cases while six persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest single day infections as well as fatalities reported this year, officials said on Sunday.

They said that 547 cases were from Jammu Division and 979 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case tally to 146692.

The said that three deaths each were reported from Jammu division and Kashmir Valley, taking the total fatality count to 2057. The victims from Kashmir include 50-year-old man from Kunzer Tangmarg in Baramulla district, 75-year-old man from Bemina Srinagar and 85-year-old man from Chakpath Anantnag.

Providing district wise details of the cases, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 520 cases, Baramulla 122, Budgam 70, Pulwama 76, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 50, Bandipora 44, Ganderbal 14, Kulgam 47, Shopian 13, Jammu 299, Udhampur 29, Rajouri 28, Doda 5, Kathua 51, Samba 20, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 24 and Reasi 88.

Moreover, they said, 963 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—541 from Jammu Division and 422 from Kashmir Valley. There are 11467 active positive cases in J&K—4254 in Jammu and 7213 in Kashmir, they said.

A number of fresh cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Annatnag.

