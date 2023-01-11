Srinagar, Jan 11 : As Kashmir valley braces for season’s first major snowfall, the minimum temperature recorded an increase with mercury settling above sub-zero level at most places barring Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Wednesday.

Also higher reaches received fresh snowfall with Gulmarg receiving 6 cms of it in the 24 hours till 0830 hours today, a meteorological department official said. He said Srinagar, Pahalgam and Kupwara received light rainfall of 0.3mm, 1.1mm and 3.6mm respectively during the time.

Currently snowing in Tangdhar hills.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.5°C against last night’s 1.8°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 5.6°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.6°C against minus 0.8°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 4.6°C above normal for the gateway town, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was 6.8°C above normal for the place, he said. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.7°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night, he said. It was 4.3°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 4.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district that saw its coldest night this season on January 2 when minimum temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.5°C against 2.9°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said that the temperature was 4.4°C above normal.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.0°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 4.9°C (above normal by 5.0°C), Batote a low of 6.6°C (above normal by 5.0°C), Katra 10.1°C (4.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 6.6°C (7.7°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 7.2°C and minus 7.4°C respectively, the official said.

“From January 11-13th, widespread moderate snowfall/(rain in plains of Jammu) with heavy snowfall over higher reaches with main activity expected during 11th evening-12th (>75% chance),” the meteorological department official told GNS, adding, “The weather system is very likely to affect surface transportation (major Highways, Sinthantop, Sadna Top, Gurez-Bandipora etc. during 11-12th & Air transportation on 12th(60-70% chance). The weather system, he said, may affect Power Supply.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)