High-level committee to probe matter

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a thorough investigation into the distribution of incorrect question papers in the 12th class examination.

The government has formed an inquiry committee to delve into the matter and provide comprehensive findings within a strict timeframe.

The primary objective of the committee is to investigate the erroneous distribution of 11th-class question papers to 12th-class students during the examination process. The inquiry aims to uncover the factors contributing to this oversight and assess its impact on the integrity of the examination.

Additionally, the committee will scrutinize the circumstances leading to the cancellation of the affected examination.

A crucial aspect of the committee’s mandate is to assign responsibility for the negligence observed at the supervisory and administrative levels.

The Committee is empowered to co-opt any Chief Education Officer or other relevant officers to assist in its investigation. It is expected to work expeditiously and submit its findings and reports to the administration within seven days, highlighting the urgency of the matter and the need for swift resolution.