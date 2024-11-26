High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Sgr Wing observes Constitution Day

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: In an inspiring celebration of democratic principles and constitutional values, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar Wing today on 26th November 2024 celebrated the 75th Constitution Day also known as also known as Samvidhan Divas in the Conference Hall of the High Court Complex, Srinagar.

The sanctity of the auspicious occasion necessitates the rightful duty of the citizens to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution.

On the occasion, Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, led the reading of the preamble to the Constitution, in the presence of Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.

The event was also attended by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, Tasleem Arief, Registrar Vigilance, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Registrar (Judicial) and Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, CPC (e- Court) besides other officers/ officials of the Registry of the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Constitution Day was also observed today across all District Courts of the division, marked by reading of the Preamble of Indian Constitution by Principal District and Sessions Judges to reaffirm commitment to uphold its ideology.

This symbolic act aimed to reinforce and promote the core values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, emphasizing justice, equality, fraternity and the rule of law.