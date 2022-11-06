Srinagar, Nov 06: Famous third gender Kahsmiri Singer Abdul Rashid popularly known as Reshma passed away early on Sunday morning.

Rashid breathed his last at SMHS hospital, his neighbour told adding that he died at 12 O clock. Reshma was known for the typical and unique song “Hai Hai Wesai, Yaran hai tadepevnas” sung in various wedding functions that went viral on social media. A resident of Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar, Rashid as per his neighbours was a humble, friendly and a great human being.

As per the neighbour Jeelani Ahmad, Rashid’s funeral will be held at 10 am at Nawa Kadal.

Bablu Transgender’s Association president expressed shock and grief over Rashid’s death. “We are pained and grieved over the death of our colleage,” Bablu said—(KNO)