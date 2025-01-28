SRINAGAR, JANUARY 27: Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, today extended its heartiest congratulations to its three master craftsmen for having been conferred Padma Shri and J&K Government Awards for excellence in the field of arts and crafts.

While Farooq Ahmad Mir, the renowned Kani weaver from Srinagar, was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award 2025, in recognition of his 60 years of perseverance in promoting the unique craft of Kani weaving, Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat from Sonpah, Beerwah Budgam, and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, from Badamwari Srinagar, where given J&K Government Awards for their immense contribution in taking crafts like Sozni and Kani weaving to the next level.

In a statement issued here today, Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam, showered praise on the awardees for bringing laurels to Kashmir Handicrafts and inspiring the younger generation to carry on the tradition of making exquisite hand-made products from the valley. “This recognition shall provide traction to the indigenous craft of Kani weaving as well as intricate Sozni embroidery on Pashmina fabric which have the potential to emerge on global markets in a much bigger way,” he stated.

Later, a team of officers led by the Director, visited the residence of Padma Shri Awardee Farooq Ahmad Mir at Chanapora, Srinagar, to personally congratulate him and his family for the honor bestowed upon him. The team included Mirza Shahid Ali, Deputy Director, Quality Control, Amina Assad, Chief Designer, School of Designs, and Riyaz Ahmad Kawoosa, PEO.

The Department shall shortly organize a function to felicitate all the awardees, and also hold interactive sessions to bring these stalwarts face-to-face with craft trainees enrolled in the department, the statement added.