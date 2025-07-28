H&H Dept organises day-long workshop

KULGAM, JULY 28: Handicrafts and Handloom department Kulgam today organized a day-long workshop and exhibition at the Handicrafts Office, Kulgam, aimed at empowering local artisans through awareness, skill-building, and design innovation.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from artisans across the district.

The exhibition featured exceptional handwoven textiles, embroidery, blocks printing and ornamented crafts, reflecting the traditional craftsmanship and cultural richness of Kulgam.

As part of the program, a training session was conducted by renowned crafts and textiles designer, educator, and researcher Shraddha Mehta. Her session focused on bridging traditional techniques with contemporary design trends, promoting innovation and sustainability.

Drawing from her extensive experience with UNDP and the Ministry of Textiles, she emphasized the importance of preserving cultural identity through creative evolution.

Artisans expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for the valuable support and guidance provided during the event.