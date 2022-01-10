Amid `Bulli Bai’ row, Gauahar Khan took on a troll who raised the `four wives and girls education’ issue to pin down the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus&Muslims. Hindus have to abide by the secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives &ban education for their wives &girls in name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians,” the troll said.

Gauahar hit back with equal ferocity to silence the troll. “Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, n stop inciting hate in my country!” she said.

On Saturday, she supported the eviction of Umar Riaz. “Sorry to say, but he was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before. Karan has been extremely aggressive too. What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances are given to many offenders. It’s a mental game,” wrote Gauhar.

Last year, she set the internet on fire after she shared pictures of herself dressed in Kashmir suits layered with Papier Mache embroidered shawls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the pictures, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wore a mustard yellow kurta and a pair of pants with simple Kashmiri embroidery along the neckline and hemline.

A maroon base woven shawl covered in ethnic paisleys and floral patterns embroidery complimented the dress. Adding to ethnic looks was a pair of long silver earrings.

In the second picture, she wore a warm grey Kashmiri kurta suit and layered it with a dark green shawl with Papier Mache embroidery. Her silver earning gelled perfectly with the ethnic wear.