Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov mocked the world’s richest man Elon Musk for daring Russian President Vladimir Putin to `single combat’.

Ramzan sarcastically referred to Musk as `Elona’ and offered him physical training.

Ramzan put out a message for the Tesla chief on Telegram in response to his Putin challenge. “Don’t measure your strength against Putin. You’re in two completely different leagues, ” he said.

“…You’ll need to pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be.”

Ramzan even offered Musk training at three centers in the Chechen Republic to build muscles.

“You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person, Elona, that is, Elon,” he said.

A few hours later, Musk responded in equal sarcasm and declined the offer.

“Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage If he (Vladimir Putin) is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona.” he tweeted.

On March 14, Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a `single combat’

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine,” he tweeted.

The CEO of American electric vehicle manufacturing company `Tesla’ and founder of the aerospace company `SpaceX’, tweeted in Russian and tagged Kremlin.

Musk has been offering support to Ukraine through the micro-blogging site. He also responded to a Kyiv plea by activating the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and sending the equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.

Earlier this month, he tweeted “Hold strong Ukraine”. He also offered his “sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this” war.