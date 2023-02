SRINAGAR: One drug peddler was arrested during naka checking at the Gonikhan area of the city.”During naka checking at Gonikhan market, one drug peddler namely Sheikh Arshul R/o Arampora Nawakadal presently staying at Karan nagar was arrested alongwith 20 grams of heroin. A Case under FIR No 08/2023 u/s 8/21 of NDPS act stands registered in Shergari PS. (sic),” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

