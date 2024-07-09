Heritage Preservation

The District Administration of Srinagar is undertaking an initiative to restore, preserve and develop various religious places and heritage sites. This project is part of the “Scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation, and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in Jammu and Kashmir” and aims to revitalize the architectural and cultural heritage of the region. The initiative encompasses a diverse array of sites, each with unique historical, cultural, and religious significance. Several prominent sites have been identified for restoration and preservation, including the revered KhanKhahi Moula of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), the ancient Shiv Temple at Vicharnag, the historically significant Khankhahi Naqashband Sahib (RA), and the Bhairav Mandir in Chattabal. Other sites include the Zeashta Devi at Zeathyar, the Aali Masjid at Eidgah, the Shrine of Baba Ghulam-ud-din (RA) at Braine Nishat, the Narayan Mutt Temple in Tulsibagh, the Shiv Temple at Danapora, Basant Bagh, the Pond and Masjid at Maqdoom Mandal, and the historical Kalai of Naagar Nagar Nowhatta. Completed projects include the restoration of the Temple at Ganpatyar, the conservation of the Shrine of Syed Mohammad Hussain Mazandarani, Khankahi Sokhta, the reconstruction of Mangleshwar Bhairav Asthapan at Brari Nambal, Babadam, and the development and restoration of Ram Mandir at Safakadal. These efforts aim to revive and preserve sites of historical, cultural, and religious importance, ensuring that every community and section of society is represented and respected. By preserving these sites, the administration is not only safeguarding physical structures but also the intangible cultural heritage that they represent. These efforts are crucial for building a sense of pride and belonging among the local communities and ensuring that future generations can connect with their cultural roots. Adding to the city’s cultural prestige, Srinagar has recently been honored by the World Crafts Council, recognizing it as a World Craft City. This accolade follows Srinagar’s recognition as a UNESCO Creative City for Crafts in 2021, further solidifying its status as a global hub for craftsmanship. The city’s artisans, renowned for their exquisite Pashmina shawls, Kashmiri carpets, intricate woodwork, and papier-mâché, have dedicated generations to perfecting their craft. This recognition celebrates their hard work, dedication, and passion, highlighting Srinagar’s rich craft heritage. The title of World Craft City is not just an honor but also a call to action. The recognition brings international attention to Srinagar’s crafts, offering new opportunities for economic development and cultural exchange. It encourages the younger generation to take up these traditional crafts, ensuring that these skills are not lost but continue to evolve and thrive. The combination of heritage site restoration and the promotion of traditional crafts paints a comprehensive picture of urban renewal in Srinagar. These initiatives are integral to the city’s development strategy, aiming to create a resilient and sustainable urban environment. By bridging the gap between modernity and tradition, Srinagar is poised to become a model for other regions seeking to balance heritage preservation with contemporary urban development. Besides drawing tourists in large numbers, it will also strengthen the economy of the region.