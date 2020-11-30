Here’s the reason why Bollywood stars are flocking to Maldives – that too in COVID

Every other day, we come across images of chiselled Bollywood stars basking or bathing in the sand and waters of Maldives, a small archipelagic island country in South Asia, situated in the Indian Ocean.

The number of these stars heading to Maldives has risen substantially especially in the last few months.

From Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu to Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, well the list is endless, all have visited the Indian Ocean paradise recently.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also among celebrities who’ve travelled to Maldives for a post-Covid vacation. The couple has been sharing several photos on social media, making followers crave for a beach getaway.

On Tuesday, Shibani shared an underwater picture of themselves practicing diving and breathing in a swimming pool. Wearing proper diving gear, including goggles and underwater breathing devices, the couple literally took the plunge into the pool, and shared the moment with their followers. The picture looks straight out of some sci-fi movie.

“My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that’s where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar,” she wrote in the caption. Farhan also shared the same picture and wrote, “Breathe with me .. @shibanidandekar”, to which she replied, “always.”

Journalist Barkha Dutta has even criticized the trend of stars posting pictures of their Maldives visit.

A prominent young actor laughingly sets the matter of meditating in the Maldives by spilling the beans.

“But they’ve to post the pictures of their activities in the Maldives. It is part of the deal,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

What deal?

“The package deal for this Maldives vacations. The stars are being lured into free vacations on condition that they post pictures of their experiences,” the actor informs, adding that he refused the tempting offer as it seems a little vulgar to be splashing in the lap of luxury at a time when there is a worldwide panic over a pandemic.

Going by the number of Bollywood stars who have vacationed in the Maldives during the past couple of years, the oceanic paradise, the breath-taking beauty spot, has indeed transformed into the no 1 touristic attraction on the globe.

If truth be told, it doesn’t take much for a celebrity to win all-expenses paid vacation to the Maldives. All he or she has to do in return is let the world know there is no better place to unwind. And in many ways, that is not a false endorsement. The Maldives is a stunningly scenic and serene place to vacation.