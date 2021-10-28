SRINAGAR: Aggressive vaccination drive coupled with strict SOPs have brought Covid situation under control in Jammu and Kashmir.Cases are dropping and fatalities have remained in single digits for months together.

“Situation is under control. ICMR has not come up with any `variants of concern’. Only when ICMR comes up with `variants of concern’, we take action accordingly,” Vivek Bhardwaj, financial commissioner, health and medical education, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Official figures reveal that 331865 people have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir since the pandemic broke out last year. Currently, there are 838 are active positive in the union territory. They include 121 in Jammu and 717 in Kashmir division., Around 326596 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll stands at 4431. They include 2176 in Jammu and 2255 in Kashmir. Till October 27, 3757831 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 6612 persons in-home quarantine, 838 in isolation, and 449685 in-home surveillance. Besides, 3296265 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Official figures reveal that 14,383,512 doses of vaccine have been administered in Jammu and Kasmir so far. Of which 63,941 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UTSo far 1604584 test results are available. Of which 331865 samples have tested positive and 156713419 samples have come back negative. Besides, 34,994 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

All those above 18 years of age in all 20 districts have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Over 52 lakh people in the 18-45 age group have to be inoculated. In the 45 plus group, nearly 29 lakh people are to be vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has set December deadline to vaccinate the entire population. Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the first states and union territories to start vaccinating pregnant women. Jammu and Kashmir government opened a vaccination window for pregnant women soon after the centre gave a go-ahead.Jammu and Kashmir has earned praises across the country for its robust vaccination drive. Even the Bombay High Court asked the central government to look at the door-to-door vaccination programme carried out successfully by Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is among the few places in the country which has not seen much Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.